Port Of Baltimore Paralyzed After Container Ship Strike Collapses Bridge, Ongoing Recovery Operation

- ABC News reports the Singapore-flagged "Dali" container ship "lost propulsion" as it left the Port of Baltimore just before it rammed the Francis Scott Key Bridge.





"The vessel notified MD Department of Transportation (MDOT) that they had lost control of the vessel and a collision with the bridge was possible," ABC quoted the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency as saying, adding, "The vessel struck the bridge causing a complete collapse."





Bloomberg's Josh Wingrove says, "Authorities are heavily downplaying the risk of foul play here."





Learn More:

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/watch-huge-bridge-baltimore-collapses-after-container-ship-strike





Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...

Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7

Socials~

DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7

https://twitter.com/dahboo7

UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/





👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos





Shared from and subscribe to:

DAHBOO77

https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/videos



