Port Of Baltimore Paralyzed After Container Ship Strike Collapses Bridge, Ongoing Recovery Operation

- ABC News reports the Singapore-flagged "Dali" container ship "lost propulsion" as it left the Port of Baltimore just before it rammed the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
"The vessel notified MD Department of Transportation (MDOT) that they had lost control of the vessel and a collision with the bridge was possible," ABC quoted the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency as saying, adding, "The vessel struck the bridge causing a complete collapse."
Bloomberg's Josh Wingrove says, "Authorities are heavily downplaying the risk of foul play here."
