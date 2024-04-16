© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michael Salla
Apr 15, 2024
This is the audio version of an article published on Exopolitics.org on April 15. To read article which includes references, go to: https://exopolitics.org/a-message-from-the-galactic-federation-of-worlds-on-the-israel-iran-conflict/
Many thanks to Elena Danaan for forwarding Thor Han Eredyon's message to me.
Michael Salla, Ph.D.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cnZGuN6qzp8