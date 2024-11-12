BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Technique For Removing Graphene From Local Dental Anesthetics
1653 views • 6 months ago

Researchers from Spain have developed a technique to remove graphene from dental anesthetics... this technique is called:  The Sevillano-Delgado Magneto-Thermal Depuration Technique for Removing Graphene from Local Anesthetic.

They show before and after microscopy examples here.... note the before view...these are the little monster-like synthetic microbes, they so desperately want inside every human body... they want these things inside our bodies so bad that they're secretly slipping it into dental anesthetics in order to mass inject the entire world, and no one will be the wiser.  After all, even anti-vaxxers have to go to the dentist.

I had to leave my dentist of 15 years after he refused to perform this technique, even though I said I would pay for the added few minutes of prep time and I would furnish the magnet and heat source required.  I then found a "holistic" dentist, who was very interested in what I told him, and he was eager to see the video evidence... he viewed this evidence and then said he couldn't help me.  My long term dentist citing fear of losing his license, if he "tampers" with the anesthetic, and I'm sure the holistic dentist has the same concerns. Either way, it's despicable I think....  especially now, that they know damn well what they're doing.

And for the dentists that don't know, they should know.  And what is the excuse the manufacturer's are giving?... I don't know, but it's going to be a lame excuse, you can bet on that.  Local anesthetics were working just fine, why add graphene?... to help heal the tiny little hole made by the injection needle, perhaps?  Some lame excuse like that, it will be.





