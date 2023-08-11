Karen Kingston: "I'm sorry that people don't understand sociopathy." (18 seconds that normies need to hear)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"I'm sorry that people don't understand sociopathy, I'm sorry they don't understand that there is evil in the world, but if someone has sociopathy and they have ill intentions for you, they want to harm you, they don't tell you that they plan on harming you, they tell you whatever it is you need to hear so that you trust them."
Video Source: https://gettr.com/streaming/p2nnc6713be
Mike Adams discusses:
Bioweapons whistleblower Karen Kingston says she's being hunted by the CIA for ASSASSINATION
https://www.brighteon.com/4bfa0efb-38d4-45fb-82ed-4e6fde0efa3a