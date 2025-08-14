BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Black Eyed Suzy - Randall Franks (30 Seconds)
Randall Franks
Randall Franks
20 views • 1 month ago

🎻 Kick up your heels with Black Eyed Suzy from my Top 30 album Tunes and Tales from Tunnel Hill! This lively fiddle tune brings the spirit of Appalachia to life, and I’m thrilled to share this new Imagine video capturing its heart and soul. Join me on this musical journey! 🎶

Randall Franks/Peach Picked Pub./BMI

🎵 Get the album now:

📍 iTunes: [ https://music.apple.com/us/album/tunes-and-tales-from-tunnel-hill/1735526325/ ]

📍 Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/2oPwaUUM6E9jp0o6S0cf0o/

📍 Radio Get it on AirPlay Direct: https://airplaydirect.com/RandallFranksTunesandTales/

📖 Exciting news! The same iconic photo from this video graces the cover of my upcoming book, Encouragers III: A Guiding Hand. Pre-order the Kindle edition today and dive into stories of inspiration and guidance: [ https://www.amazon.com/Encouragers-III-Guiding-Randall-Franks-ebook/dp/B0DXDK8VMG/ ].

Visit https://RandallFranks.com for more music, stories, and updates! 🌟 #blackeyedsuzy #tunesandtales #EncouragersIII #appalachianmusic #randallfranks

Keywords
randall franksblack eyed suzytunes and talesencouragers iiiappalachian music
