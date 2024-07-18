Herniated Discs Q&R (Timestamps Below)

00:00:17 - What are the best exercises for keeping herniated discs at bay and healing? Also, what exercises can restore the lordotic curve?

00:00:32 - Would have been nice to have some recommended exercises and other techniques we could use at home.

00:02:18 - I carried too heavy a load, injured my lower back and now I walk like a zombie, help!

00:02:33 - Same with my wife. Her discs snapped three months ago. Painful to sit & to sleep. Last week she had a cortisone shot & it’s helping the pain.

00:06:23 - Are inversion tables a good thing to use? I was wondering if it could be helpful for the hips, sacrum, and lower back to regenerate.

00:06:42 - If an inversion table is not so safe, is there an upright hanging table that gives the hips, sacrum, and lower back the ability to stretch out by hanging the right side up instead of inversion?

00:09:57 - I am 35 years old from Mauritania. I got this injury in 2019 in my lumbar spine. I have been told it is a herniated disc. It happened when I was bending to pull a heavy water bottle. I had a lot of pain and fear. I have been told to do surgery, but I didn’t. I went through some chiropractic treatments but in vain. I still live in pain every day. Since then, I have just been listening to my body avoiding doing some exercises and lifting anything heavy. Is there any chance that it gets absorbed?

00:14:13 - I have biconcave-shaped vertebrae all across the lumbar spine. According to the MRI scans, this is supposed to be hereditary and there is visible bulging in multiple regions. Does the shape of my spine cause bulging to more easily happen and if so, what can I do about it? I am still very young at 26 and I don't want to live a life full of pain.

00:18:20 - What corrective work do you provide the patient? How many times a day do you adjust the patient? How long on average is the patient expected to come for a consultation?









