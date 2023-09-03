FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 103:12-17, 20230902

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:

Psalm 103:12-17

Holy Communion Sabbath Week Prayer, 20230902

(by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ, USA)

Service Every Sabbath/Saturday @ 10:30 AM-12:30 PM





O my Gracious, Almighty, and Heavenly Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for the Atoning Blood-Bought Union and Exemption Rights that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ granted me by His death on Calvary’s Cross and Resurrection.

Heavenly Father, through Your Holy Spirit, King David reminds me that:

12 As far as the east is from the west, so far have You, Merciful Father, removed my transgressions from me.

13 Also, as fathers and mothers pity their children, so You, Glorious Father pity those who fear and honor You.

14 For You, Almighty Father know my frame; You remember that I am dust.

15 Because, as for men and women, our days are like grass; as a flower of the field, so we flourish.

16 But as the wind passes over it, it is gone, and its place remembers it no more.

17 However, Your Grace and Mercy are from Everlasting to Everlasting on those of us who fear and obey You, and Your Righteousness onto our children’s children.

Thank You Heavenly Father for Your daily Divine blessings. Also, thank You for granting my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! (Psalm 103:12-17, personalized, NKJV).

* * * *

SCRIPTURAL REMINDER:

As servant leaders, First Century Gospel Church is compassionately inspired by GOD's Holy Spirit to offer Scriptural advice and counsel to those who contact us about their questions, and to present their requests for prayer in humility to GOD's Throne of Grace and Mercy for answer and deliverance through the Power in the Blessed Name, Atoning Sacrifice, Blood-Bought Rights, and Righteousness of our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Matthew 10:1, 28:19-20; Mark 11:22-24, 16:17-18; James 5:13-18).





You are invited to worship our LORD Jesus Christ with us in person in Vienna, VA (address below), or via:





Skype link:

Please, click on the link below to worship with us:

https://join.skype.com/sxCeSwHdrdr3





Thank you, with spiritual and physical holy living blessings to you IN Christ Jesus, Amen!





Updated Schedule: FCG Church Sabbath/Saturday Service, Mid-Week Expository & Prayers, LORD Willing:





Every Sabbath/Saturday @ 10:30 AM-12:30 PM: Service at 8300 Boone Blvd., Suite 830, Vienna, VA 22182 and via Skype





Every Wed: @ 8:30 PM-10:00 PM: Scriptures Study - via Skype only

Pastor Joshua Sampong

FCG Church (Vienna/Fairfax, VA and Trenton, NJ)

[email protected]

