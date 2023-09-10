Mike Lindell goes 💥🔥Scorched Earth💥🔥 in Dominion Deposition

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mike Lindell goes 💥🔥Scorched Earth💥🔥 in Dominion DepositionChris Dehghanpoor • chrisd9r.bsky.social @chrisd9r says:I keep tabs on a lot of the lawsuits filed after the 2020 election. Yesterday, I noticed a new filing in former Dominion exec Eric Coomer's defamation suit against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.
Coomer filed a motion for sanctions against Lindell, because Lindell has been "combative, vulgar, disrespectful, non-responsive, evasive, and consistently loud" during depositions.
https://twitter.com/chrisd9r/status/1700176904987328625?s=20