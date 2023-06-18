Rom 3-8. It is time for the second age of Christianity.

As foreshadowed by the 43-year timeline of the New Testament Rev. 8-12, the time is at hand Rev. 1:1 for those with ears to hear who understand the prophecy of the Lord Rev. 22:10, to repent of the ways of men Acts 17:30 and to be blessed Rev. 1:3, with the hidden; manna, revelation, will of the Lord, etc. in these last days, or end times of Satan's rule over the kingdoms of men with his mega sword of every wind of the doctrine of men Rev. 6:4; 2 Thess. 2:3-4; Rom. 5:12; Rev. 8-12; Micah 7:15; 1 Cor. 13:9-12; Dan. 2:44; Dan. 12:4; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21; 2 Pet. 3, etc. Satan has ruled over men by pretending to be God 2 Thess. 2:3-4, and convincing us we can preach, give bibles, and religions to men like God. Satan, the man of sin and antichrist, has stolen our peace and caused great suffering Rev. 6:4; Rom. 5:12; Gen. 2:17. As now revealed, only Christ has all authority, and He is the only mediator between God and man. Peter was not the first pope Rev. 22:2, and no Gnostic knows the mind of God 1 Cor. 2:6-16. These are the last days or end times of the Roman apostasy of Gnosticism 2 Thess. 2:3; Rev. 18:4; Matt. 7:21ff. Only the Lord will be sanctified and glorified at the second coming of Lord Lev. 10:3; James 5:7-11. The ways of God are as high as the heavens above the ways of men, exceeding abundantly greater than we can imagine Isa. 55:8ff; Eph. 3:20, If the wisdom from above hadn't been hidden away, there never could have been "free moral agency", or the need for men to seek Christ for salvation from the ways of men Dan. 2:44; 12:4; Isa. 55:8ff; 64:4; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21; 2 Pet. 3. Christ could never have been crucified, and Satan with his mega sword of every wind of the doctrine of men would not have had his chance to try and destroy the world in these last days or end times of Satan's rule over humanity 1 Cor. 2:6-16; We are in the last days, end times, or the 43 years of the New Testament timeline of the good fight of faith that foreshadow the end of our Roman apostasy 2 Thess. 2:3 and Satan's rule over the kingdoms of men Dan. 2:44; Dan. 12:4; Rev. 5:1ff; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21; 2 Pet. 3. For 43 years, we will transform our minds and add to our faith as we prepare for the great and terrible day of the Lord, which is a thousand years for men, divided into two ages by Satan's rule over the kingdoms of men 2 Pet. 3:8; Eph. 2:7. It is time to decide, do you choose the supernatural objective truth - the wisdom from above Micah 7:15 or the subjective truth and pseudo-science "wisdom from below" which is actively trying to destroy the world James 3:13-18. https://rumble.com/embed/v2rwn5v/?pub=1x3n1 806-216-1161

