FACT 2003 - Cosmic Codes - Part 2 of 3 - Chuck Missler
Published a month ago

Chuck Missler, Koinonia House


Aug 29, 2021


Link to Part 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WKHdyhmolMw


In 2003 Koinonia House sponsored a conference in Portsmouth, England, called the ‘Fellowship of Active Christian Thinkers’ (FACT) Conference.

The conference's goal was to bring speakers from several backgrounds to challenge people on their beliefs and find out for themselves what's really going on.


- Please SUBSCRIBE to our channel.


- To learn more about the Koinonia Institute, go to: http://www.studycenter.com


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8maQCszE91c


chuck misslerhidden messageskoinonia housecosmic codesproof god wrote the biblefact 2003

