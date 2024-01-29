FACT 2003 - Cosmic Codes - Part 2 of 3 - Chuck Missler

Chuck Missler, Koinonia House





Aug 29, 2021





Link to Part 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WKHdyhmolMw





In 2003 Koinonia House sponsored a conference in Portsmouth, England, called the ‘Fellowship of Active Christian Thinkers’ (FACT) Conference.

The conference's goal was to bring speakers from several backgrounds to challenge people on their beliefs and find out for themselves what's really going on.





- Please SUBSCRIBE to our channel. Subscriptions ensure that you are always informed when new videos are uploaded, and it really helps us to bring you better content.





- To learn more about the Koinonia Institute, go to: http://www.studycenter.com





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8maQCszE91c



