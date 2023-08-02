BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Glenn Why Trump's THIRD INDICTMENT could set a DANGEROUS precedent
High Hopes
High Hopes
67 views • 08/02/2023

Glenn Beck


August 2, 2023


Former president Donald Trump has been indicted for the third time this year. This time, special counsel Jack Smith has indicted Trump on felony charges related to his attempts to contest the 2020 election. But Glenn asks, what's actually on trial here? Is the DOJ really just punishing Trump for his alleged role in the January 6 Capitol riot, or is this about the 2024 election? Glenn explains why convicting Trump would be "game-changing" and could make it a crime to spread "misinformation." Plus, he breaks down why this indictment is clearly a continuation of the Deep State "witch hunt" against Trump.


Keywords
trumppresidentspecial counseldeep statedojglenn becktrialwitch huntmisinformationfelony chargesdangerous precedentjanuary 6jan 62024 electionjack smiththird indictmentcontest 2020 electiongame-changing
