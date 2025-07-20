RT News - July 20 2025 6AM GMT

July 20, 2025

In the fractured state of Syria. Damascus says it's put a halt to sectarian violence that has plagued the southern province of Suwayda. Donald Trump threatens Iran once again saying he'll destroy any new nuclear facilities Tehran dares to build. This comes as the middle east nation declares it'll enrich its uranium stockpiles if sanctions persist. Israel strikes the only Catholic church in Gaza, but says it regrets the mistake. Up ahead, we visit a Christian town in the West Bank that's become a target of Israeli settlers.





