"Photographs of North Korean soldiers are a serious matter, and they reflect something."

Vladimir Putin on accusations from Western journalists regarding escalation and the presence of North Korean soldiers in Russia.

Putin is holding a press conference following the BRICS summit in Kazan.

The BRICS summit in Kazan has successfully concluded. The new BRICS members saw that the most important thing in the organization is mutual respect, Putin stated.

Putin indirectly admits North Korean troops are fighting for Russia against Ukraine!

Adding other possible misinformation about this, It is Ukrainian Enemy intelligence that does not provide any evidence for this information: Cynthia

❗️The first North Korean soldiers have already arrived in the Kursk region , the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine claims.





According to Ukrainian intelligence, the first units of military personnel from the DPRK, who had undergone training at the training grounds of the Far East, had already arrived in the Kursk region on October 23.





The training and coordination of the DPRK army soldiers who arrived in Russia is allegedly taking place at five military training grounds of the Eastern Military District. According to estimates by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the number of North Korean soldiers transferred to Russia is currently around 12,000 people , including 500 officers, including three generals .





Deputy Minister of Defense Yunus-Bek Yevkurov was allegedly appointed responsible for monitoring the training and adaptation of the DPRK troops.





Enemy intelligence does not provide any evidence for this information.