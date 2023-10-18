How many PEOPLE will be gathered at ARMAGEDDON against the LORD #armageddon #winepress #wrathofGod

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Revelation 16:16.
And he gathered them together into a place called in the Hebrew tongue Armageddon.
Rev. 14:18-20.
And another angel came out from the altar, which had power over fire;
and cried with a loud cry to him that had the sharp sickle, saying,
Thrust in thy sharp sickle, and gather the clusters of the vine of the
earth; for her grapes are fully ripe. And the angel thrust in his
sickle into the earth, and gathered the vine of the earth, and cast it
into the great winepress of the wrath of God. And the winepress was
trodden without the city, and blood came out of the winepress, even unto
the horse bridles, by the space of a thousand and six hundred furlongs.
https://heavenscatalyst.org/truth/revelation-commentary/