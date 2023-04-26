666 - A Trinity of Sixes and the Deification of Man's Knowlege - Artificial Intelligence - Man's Digital god, the Digital Creation of Man and the Social Credit Scoring System as Law-Giver and Judge

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An emerging financial ecosystem with a social credit scoring system causes man to bow to an artificial intelligence false god, usurping God's role as Law-Giver and Judge. 666 is the deification of the digital creation of man - A.I. Will God's people submit to this false god? It's a given that "normies" will, but how about God's people?