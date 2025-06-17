“Ursula von der Leyen Is Not Europe”— Vlaardingerbroek Rips EU Migration Policies | APT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dutch political commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroek has launched a fierce critique of the European Union’s immigration policy, accusing Commission President Ursula von der Leyen of pushing “open-border fanaticism” that threatens Europe’s cultural and demographic future. In a fiery speech, Vlaardingerbroek defended the concept of re-migration and argued that EU treaties and human rights frameworks are being weaponized to dismantle national sovereignty. “Europe was never asked,” she said. “This demographic revolution is not a humanitarian project—it’s a political one.” Her remarks echo growing right-wing sentiment across the continent calling for the dismantling of supranational migration mechanisms and the restoration of native European identity. #Vlaardingerbroek #vonderleyen #apt