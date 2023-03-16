BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Putin’s men wipeout 197 Ukrainian units, kill 580 troops | Russia-U.S. ties 'dire’ after drone crash
641 views • 03/16/2023

The Russian defence ministry in its latest update from the battleground has claimed that over 580 Ukrainian troops have been killed and units in 197 areas have been destroyed by its forces in the past day. This came as it released a new video of its MSTA-S Howitzer in combat action. The video shows the Russian drones tracking camouflaged Ukrainian strongholds and the Howitzer unleashing accurate fire on them. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed the governors of three regions including Luhansk and Odessa. On the other hand, Russia has said that the relations with the U.S. were in dire straits after the MQ-9 drone crash in Black Sea. Watch this video for more updates from the Russia-Ukraine conflict zone.

Mirrored - Hindustan Times

Keywords
russiawarukraine
