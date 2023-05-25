Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for May 25, 2023

Quo Vadis





Dear children, fear not!





Whoever is with the Lord will never experience the weight of defeat.





As in the past, men and women of faith will be persecuted and brought before the courts.





The powerful of this world will be hand in hand to persecute the true Church of My Jesus.





I suffer for what is coming for you.





Courage!





There is no victory without the cross.





I love you and I will be at your side, though you do not see Me.





Onward along the path I have pointed out to you!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





This message is similar to one given to Pedro on January 19, 2005.





Here is the message of Our Lady:





Dear Sons and Daughters – A well dressed man will enter into the house of God and will take a special place.





The enemies of God will join him and will do great damage to all humanity.





He will seem like a good man and will seduce many people.





The rock will not be overcome because God is faithful to His promises.





Put all your trust in The Lord.





Those who faithfully follow the Gospel and accept My appeals will never experience the weight of defeat.





Don’t lose heart.





Pedro Regis, a psychologically healthy and very devout man, has been receiving regular messages via visions of “Our Lady of Anguera” (a municipality in Brazil) since 1987, which total over 5,200 as of this writing.





Conversion, reconciliation, the Bible, prayer, and the Eucharist are important in the messages, as with Our Lady of Mejuhgoria, and She is likewise known as the Queen of Peace.





The Sacrament of Penance and personal conversions are very popular there, and also, as with Mejuhgoria, there are very many priestly and religious vocations resulting from the private revelation.





