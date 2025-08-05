Natasha Hausdorff: This Rule DESTROYS the ‘Israel Is an Occupier’ LIE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Posted 25May2025 Stand Tall Israel:
Is Israel really an occupier — or has international law been deliberately misrepresented for decades? In this explosive presentation, barrister Natasha Hausdorff, Director of UK Lawyers for Israel, exposes the legal truth about Israel’s borders, sovereignty, and the myth of occupation. Hausdorff introduces the principle of uti possidetis juris — a foundational rule in international law — and explains why Israel’s borders are legally valid, not disputed, and why the term “annexation” is legally incorrect. She dismantles the widespread misuse of UN resolutions, reveals why the West Bank and East Jerusalem are not “occupied territories,” and argues that Israel cannot occupy its own land. 💥 If you’ve ever heard claims like: “Israel is violating international law” “The settlements are illegal” “Israel annexed Palestinian territory” ...this is the video you need to watch.