© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ENG Subs Dr. Richard Moskowitz - Outspoken Critic of Vaccine Program
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • 04/17/2023
ENG Subtitles - June 2022 Interview - Dr. Richard Moskowitz is a family physician of 50 years. He has authored five books including the highly acclaimed "Vaccines: A Reappraisal". As an outspoken critic of the vaccine program for decades, his warnings about the lack of transparency by government agencies who assess vaccine safety and efficacy are more relevant today than ever.
********************************
Vaccine Choice Canada is Canada’s oldest and most respected vaccine risk awareness organization.
Stay informed by joining today: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.