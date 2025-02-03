BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

House Of David On Amazon Prime Video. Dark Day Connected To The "House of David"
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
37 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • 7 months ago

House of David is set to release on Amazon Prime Video. David is anointed by the prophet Samuel and the battle between David and Goliath leads to David trusting in God using a slingshot to take down the giant. This glorious victory leads to the jealousy of King Saul which leads to Saul hunting David's life like a madman before David becomes King of Israel. David a is foreshadowing of Christ.

House of David Official Trailer on Prime Video.

House of David is an upcoming American historical drama series developed by Jon Erwin for Amazon Prime Video. The series will tell the story of David, a king of ancient Israel and Judah and the third king of the United Monarchy. House of David Prime Video release date, cast, trailer, plot

House of David will depict the rise of King David. House of David, the upcoming drama inspired by biblical tales, is all set to make its debut. Prime Video will premiere House of David on Thursday, February 27, releasing the first three episodes simultaneously worldwide.


The remaining episodes will be released weekly, with a total of eight parts in the series. The show follows the journey of David (portrayed by Michael Iskander), who rises to become Israel's most revered king after reigning monarch King Saul (Ali Suliman) succumbs to his own ego and pride.


Guided by God, prophet Samuel (Stephen Lang) anoints David - a lonely, ostracized teenager - as the new king. As David begins his rise, King Saul gradually loses control over his kingdom.


David undergoes a transformative journey as he experiences love, loss, and violence in King Saul's court, ultimately becoming the leader he needs to be. A recently released trailer for House of David showcases the unlikely hero answering his call to destiny as he prepares to confront the Philistines in God's name.


Viewers will also witness the legendary battle between David and the giant Goliath (Martyn Ford), where David uses his trusted slingshot to emerge victorious. The trailer promises a grand narrative filled with drama, grit, and brutality, offering a faithful representation of the biblical story, reports the Express.



#HouseofDavid

#Amazon

#AmazonPrime

#AmazonPrimeVideo

#DavidHouse

#PrimeVideo

#David

#SDA

#Dream

#ProheticDream

#BibleProphecy

#Trump

#Catholics

#WhiteHouse

#Project2025

#Congress

#SundayLaw

#SDA

#AuroraBorealis


#KamalaHarris

#JoeBiden


#Climate

#WildFires

#SundayLaw

#ClimateSabbath

#Kamala

#TedWilson

#Aventist

#EllenWhite

#SeventhDayAdventist

#China

#DarkDay

#DarkDays



darkday.us


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

Keywords
amazon primehouse of daviddavid housedavid vs goliathamazon prime videodark day prophecydark dayhouse of david trailerhouse of david trailer reactionhouse of david amazon primeprime videobiblical series on amazonstephen langalexander uloomhouse of david moviedavid and goliath moviehouse of david 2025house of david prime videodavid bible movieking david movieking david bible seriesprime video house of davidmichael iskander
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy