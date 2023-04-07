Restaurant favored by Macron set alight in Paris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Paris’ La Rotonde restaurant patronized by French President Emmanuel Macron during the 2017 election where he first won office was damaged during a pension reform protest. Some windows were smashed and parts of the awning of the chic venue were set on fire, before the flames were extinguished.
Mirrored - RT