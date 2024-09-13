⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(7–13 September 2024)

From 7 to 13 Sept 2024, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have carried out 39 group strikes with precision-guided weapons and strike drones, as a result of which the following have been hit: oil and energy installations used for UKR defence Industry, airbases' infrastructure, workshops for manuf'g powder and operational missile components.

In addition, strikes were delivered at UAV assembly areas, arsenals, ammunition and logistic depots, repair bases of armament and materiel as well as temporary deployment points of AFU nationalists and foreign mercenaries.

▫️Over past week, Sever Group of Forces continued the operation to eliminate the AFU formations in Kursk reg.

Russian troops liberated ten settlements during offensive operations. They are as follows: Apanasovka, Byakhovo, Vichnyovka, Viktorovka, Vnezapnoye, Gordeyevka, Krasnooktyabrskoye, Obukhovka, Snagost, and Desyaty Oktyabr.

Aviation, UAVs and artillery strikes at manpower and materiel assembly areas disrupted attacks and reserves deployment of six mechanised brigades, one tank brigade, one assault brig, three air assault brigs of the AFU, nine territorial defence brigs, and one Natl Guard Brig.

In Volchansk & Liptsy direction, losses were inflicted on 1 motorised infantry brig, 2 marine brigs, 3 terri'l defence brigs, & 1 natl guard brig.

Over week AFU losses in the area of the Sever GOFs up to 3,520 troops, 25 tanks, 106 armoured fighting vehics, 87 motor vehics, 2 MLRS combat vehics, & 26 field artill guns. 6 electronic warfare stations were eliminated.

▫️Over past week, the Zapad Group of Forces cont'd to advance into the enemy's def, inflicted damage on formations of 5 mech'd brigs, 1 assault brig, 1 airmobile brig of the AFU, 3 territorial def brigs, & 1 Azov Special Ops Brig.

RU units repelled 17 counter-attacks launched by assault units of the AFU & UKR nat'l guard.

AFU losses more than 3,620 troops, 2 tanks, 13 armoured fight vehics, including 1 Bradley infantry fighting vehic, 4 U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, & 44 motor vehics.

47 field artill guns & MLRS launchers were elim'd, w 32 of them were provided to the AFU by West countries, 13 electronic & counter-battery warfare stations & 31 field ammo depots.

▫️ Active efforts, units of the Yug GOFs liberated Krasnogorovka & Grigorovka (DPR).

RU troops launched strikes on manpower & hardware of 5 mech'd brigs, one motor'd infantry brig, 2 infantry brigs, 1 mtn assault brig, 1 air assault brig, & 2 airmobile brigs of the AFU. Russian units repelled 9 counter-attacks of the hostile assault detachments.

AFU losses more than 4,840 troops, 9 armoured fight vehics, including a U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, 81 motor vehics, and 59 field artill guns, w 26 of them manuf'd by NATO countries.

4 electronic warfare & counter-battery radars as well as 15 field artill guns were destroyed.

▫️ The Tsentr GOFs liberated Novogrodovka, Kalinovo, Memrik, Galitsynovka, & Dolinovka (DPR).



RU units inflicted damage on formations of 7 mech'd brigs, 1 motorised infantry brig, 2 infantry brigs, 2 jaeger brigs, 1 airborne brig of the AFU, 1 terri'l def brigade, 4 natl guard brigs, & the Lyut Brig of the Natl Police of UKR. The Russian Armed Forces repelled 50 counter-attacks launched by hostile assault detachments.



Past week, UKR suffered losses up to 3,670 troops, 2 tanks, 23 armoured fight vehics, including a Bradley infantry fighting vehic, 2 US-made MaxxPro armoured vehics, 22 motor vehics, & 42 field artill guns.



▫️ Cohesive actions, units of the Vostok GOFs liberated Vodyanoye (DPR).



RU units inflicted damage on manpower & material of 1 mech'd briga, 1 motori'd infantry brig of the AFU, 3 territorial def brigs, & 1 natl guard brig. RU Armed forces repelled 12 counter-attacks of the AFU.



AFU losses up to 820 troops, 24 motor vehics, and ten 155-mm field artill guns. 5 electronic & counter-battery warfare stations were eliminated.



▫️Dnepr GOFs inflicted damage on formations of two mech'd brigs, 1 infantry brig, 1 mtn assault brig of the AFs of UKR, 1 marine brig, & 3 territorial def brigs.



AFU losses up to 490 troops, 2 armoured fighting vehics, 50 motor vehics, 2 U.S.-made MLRS launchers, & 9 field artill guns.

4 electronic warfare stations & 6 field ammo depots were eliminated.



▫️ AD units shot down 9 U.S.-made ATACMS op'l-tactical missiles, 30 French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, 25 U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, & 433 fixed-wing UAVs, with 237 of them outside the SMO zone.



Past week, 49 UKR men have surrendered on the line of contact.



▫️In total, 642 airplanes and 283 helicopters, 31,501 unmanned aerial vehicles, 579 air defence missile systems, 18,130 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,454 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 14,563 field artillery guns and mortars as well as 26,047 units of support and motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.