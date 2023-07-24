BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
#740 // THE SHOW WITH NO NAME - LIVE
QBits with GoodDog
QBits with GoodDog
89 followers
54 views • 07/24/2023

 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Original Air Date: 18.JUL.2023

8:00PM EST

#740 // THE SHOW WITH NO NAME - LIVE

Our shows are based on an outline of point, counterpoint and redirect - where the enemy makes a point which is always untrue, we then respond with the truth and then redirect back to what it was enemy forces wanted to keep hidden. With the narratives and show topics, coming up with naming conventions tends to be self-evident - but, not tonight.

Yes, the enemy continues to lie. That goes without saying. The manifold exposures of the House Weaponization of Government and Oversight committees have and continue to reveal that the deep state is going after Trump in a desperate attempt to prevent the Truth from coming out.

What is the truth? That they've been fleecing the American people pillar to post, using foreign aid to steal taxpayer funds to the tune of Trillions, have handed over to Ukrainian Nazi's and Communist Chinese US Bioweapons secrets, have created and plan to deploy bioweapons to kill off the vast majority of mankind, have organized and created a weaponized police state which they euphemistically called Agenda 2030, that they secretly worship the devil and sacrifice kidnapped children to in the dead of night and that now they've weaponized government to keep their stolen loot and destroy what's left of the country - as they steal yet another election.

#QBits

PODCAST


WATCH LIVE

https://rumble.com/v30tu6q-740-the-show-with-no-name-live.html?mref=2lydb&mc=d2ucq


WEBSITE

https://www.gooddog-usa.com


TRUTH SOCIAL

https://truthsocial.com/@GoodDog_USA


TELEGRAM

https://t.me/GoodDog_USA



PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY NEW YOUTUBE CHANNEL

[we need 1,000 subscribers to begin to Livestream]

https://www.youtube.com/@GoodDog-USA

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

* PLEASE SUPPORT OUR CHANNEL, THANK YOU *


DONORBOX or SNAIL MAIL

https://www.gooddog-usa.com/support


GET YOUR GOLD & SILVER AT MONEY METALS EXCHANGE

http://shrsl.com/3tsy8


NO MORE $$$ TO GLOBALIST BIG BOX STORES!

SHOP MADE IN AMERICA, DIRECT!

https://patriotswitch.com/gooddog


DE-GOOGLED PHONE PROGRAM

https://www.gooddog-usa.com/degoogle-program


DR. ZELENKO'S Z-STACK TO BOOST YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM

https://zstacklife.com/gooddog

( ZSTACK COUPON CODE FOR 10% OFF : GOODDOGUSA )


STEP ON SOCKS - STEP ON Biden, Obama, Pelosi, Clinton, Fauci and Gates!

https://www.steponsocks.com/gooddog

( 3 pair for $17.76! )


+ + + + + + + + + +

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEW SUBSTACK CHANNEL

[we've begun posting research-news now!]

Go here:

gooddogusa.substack.com (https://www.gooddogusa.substack.com/)


 = = = = = = = = = =

- - - - - - - - - - - - -

JOIN OUR COMMUNITY ON ELEMENT

https://www.gooddog-usa.com/discord


PSALM PROJECT

WEBSITE ~ https://www.gooddog-usa.com/psalm-form

ON RUMBLE ~ https://rumble.com/c/PsalmsAndSuchWithGoodDog


FIND GOODDOG ON THESE PLATFORMS

RUMBLE ~ https://www.rumble.com/QBits

CLOUTHUB ~ https://www.clouthub.com/gooddogmedia

PERISCOPE ~ https://www.periscope.tv/GoodDog_3384

YOUTUBE ~ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy8sqEimAZFMVt95S9ej3_Q


trumpamericagodlovejesustruthfaithusapeacejoycountrybuttercupqbitsgooddogthe show with no name
