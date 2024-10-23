© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Destruction of the BRM-1K of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the village of Olgovka, Kursk region (Russia).
Thumbnail close up of the BRM-1K.
Russia May Use Nuclear Weapons if Belarus is Attacked – Belousov
The Russian Defense Ministry head, Belousov, confirmed that Russia’s state policy allows for the use of nuclear weapons in response to aggression against Belarus, a Union State member. He emphasized this stance during a joint meeting with Belarusian defense officials.
“If Belarus is attacked, Russia has the right to use nuclear weapons,” Belousov stated, echoing a previous warning from President Lukashenko, who said NATO aggression would trigger a nuclear response.