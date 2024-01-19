Create New Account
That dog devoted his whole life to his owner, only to be left in a muddy cage
Pitiful Animal


Jan 18, 2024


The two children were bewildered when they were left in a mud barn with no food at all.

They were here but where is their mother

Their mother might have been captured, but they couldn't follow her just stayed here

After being rescued from the cage, they were too weak to walk

We have completed the procedure to bring these two puppies to the vet

In the meantime he needed exposure to the sun, which he longed for

They moved to Cheongdam VIP Hospital 2.

The doctor said they most likely had an infection

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!


Subscribe to Channel:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR3K...

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vMJ_gPJ6TTE

