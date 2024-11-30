© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Emerald Tablets of Thoth Tablet VII The Seven Lords
Light is an archaic term used for knowledge, wisdom, fire,ect.. Thoth is telling us to seek knowledge. He talks about meeting other beings who have somehow transcended their souls into a higher existence. He tells us in the end not to turn to darkness(don't be influenced by wrong,ect) and be in tune with the light (do the right thing)
