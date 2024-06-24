© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The United States of America is a Corporation folks!
And YOU are it's "assets" according to the lunatics who run this
Luciferian System of Slavery
Every American is a SLAVE under Maritime Admiralty Law
and thanks to the brainwashing... they don't even know it!
original video:
40 WELL KEPT SECRETS THE GOVERNMENT DOESN'T WANT ITS SLAVE CITIZENS TO KNOW