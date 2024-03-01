Sacred Music - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep. 129 with Fr. Chris Alar, MIC

Fr. Chris Alar & Marian Postulant Austin, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





Feb 29, 2024





One of the most beautiful things in the worship of Our Lord at Mass is music. Marian Postulant Austin explains how sacred music, the song and the language of the angels, is a gift from God that gives expression to the soul and dignifies ritual and worship. Then hear from "Floriani," a talented group of men who believe in the importance of fostering a rebirth in sacred music.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy on our weekly show, "Living Divine Mercy," airing on EWTN every Wednesday at 6:30 pm EST, with an encore presentation on Mondays at 9:00 am EST. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Ep. 127: Ash Wednesday & St. Valentine





