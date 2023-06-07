NY Mayor Hinting That Housing Illegals May Become Mandatory-How Long Could You Survive If You Refused?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The hits just keep comin'. NYC mayor Adams suggests that NYC may roll out a lottery to force citizens to house up to 4 illegals for one year. If you refused, and the authorities took away your ability to buy/sell based on your refusal, how long could you survive? How long will it be before such plans are forced on Americans all across the nation? Although TIME IS RUNNING SHORT, prepping gradually can be a more painless, more financially possible and a lot more organized method. Storage of dry, long term storables is possible with food storage buckets, a list, a budget and a plan. Get storing and get prepped to get resilient for the difficulties that lie ahead.