NY Mayor Hinting That Housing Illegals May Become Mandatory-How Long Could You Survive If You Refused?
glock 1911
glock 1911
328 followers
106 views • 06/07/2023

The hits just keep comin'.  NYC mayor Adams suggests that NYC may roll out a lottery to force citizens to house up to 4 illegals for one year.  If you refused, and the authorities took away your ability to buy/sell based on your refusal, how long could you survive?  How long will it be before such plans are forced on Americans all across the nation?  Although TIME IS RUNNING SHORT, prepping gradually can be a more painless, more financially possible and a lot more organized method.  Storage of dry, long term storables is possible with food storage buckets, a list, a budget and a plan.  Get storing and get prepped to get resilient for the difficulties that lie ahead.

weaponspreppingwarinvasionsuppliesend of the worldwroledcgo bagwar with chinateotwaki
