Black Lives Matter Gives Their Support To The ‘New Nazis’ Hamas-NOW THE END BEGINS-OCT 11 2023

Hamas has revealed themselves to be the ‘new Nazis’ as Black Lives Matter stands with them and calling for ‘days of resistance’ on college campuses

Here on Day 5 of the Israel Gaza War, we are witnessing two things that are as abhorrent as anything ever recounted from the days of the Nazi concentration camps that held the Jews. The first thing is the reports of dozens of Jewish babies that were brutally beheaded by Hamas, and left to bleed to death in their cribs. The second thing is, after these reports surfaced, that Black Lives Matter here in America issued an unequivocal statement of support for Palestine where Hamas exists. Hamas are the new Nazis, and Black Lives Matter is partnering with them.

“The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun.” Ecclesiastes 1:9 (KJB)

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, the Middle East is absolutely on fire, and those flames may soon engulf the whole world. The surprising part is how much support exists in America for Hamas and the Palestinians, and how little support there is for the nation of Israel and the Jews. In colleges and universities all over the US this week, pro-Hamas rallies and ‘days of resistance’ are being called for. Are we getting ready to return to the time of open terrorist attacks that we witnessed so much of during the Obama years? Wait a second, Obama is still in charge, this is his Third Term, and the dead bodies are stacking up in the thousands. Join us for a special war time Wednesday edition of the Prophecy News Podcast as we get you up to speed with everything you need to know as we watch Bible prophecy coming to life before our very eyes.