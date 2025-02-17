BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BrightLearn - The Palestine Laboratory: How Israel Exports the Technology of Occupation Around the World by Antony Loewenstein
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
271 followers
98 views • 6 months ago

Antony Loewenstein's book, "The Palestine Laboratory: How Israel Exports the Technology of Occupation Around the World," examines how Israel has utilized the Palestinian territories as a testing ground for advanced surveillance and control technologies, which are subsequently exported globally. Loewenstein explores Israel's role in shaping global security industries by leveraging its 70-year occupation of Palestinian territories. The book highlights examples such as Israel's sale of military technology and the installation of surveillance systems that enable authoritarian governments to exert more control over their populations. Loewenstein underscores the ethical implications of these exports, citing instances like an Israeli military app facilitating strikes on Palestinians and the use of experimental weapons during the 2018 Gaza protests. The book calls for accountability from Israel and its international partners, urging a reevaluation of support for policies perpetuating oppression.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
