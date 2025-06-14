The Cirucci Team is Flipping Tables with Special Guests NinjaAlex420 and DoeNut

CTB 2025-06-13 Three Alexes

Topic list:

* The eschatology of Jesuits and Freemasons.

* What it means to be a “jesuit” or a “Jesuit”.

* JCVD

* Jesuits in China

* Matteo Ricci S.J., China’s creator of “new” reality.

* “Luigi” Prospero Taparelli dʹAzeglio, Godfather of “Social Justice”.

* Pierre Teilhard de Chardin.

* “Art of War”, Frederick Tupper Saussy III and “Rulers of Evil”.

* The four empires (really, five) of Daniel 2 and 7.

* George Washington

* The Templars and “Friday the 13th”

* Sun worshippers.

* Dwight Eisenhower

* The Schofield Bible

* The LA riots.

* The Bilderberg Group and Peter Theil.

* Jesuits pretending to be Jews.

* Superior General Peter Hans Kolvenbach, dead Marines in Beirut and Ronald Reagan the tool of Rome.

* Wesley Clark

* Mark Zuckerberg and “social networking”.

* Jack the Ripper

* Keenan Wynn, Tyrone Power and Basil Rathbone

* Naomi Wolf: “Hospitals kill people.”

* “Jimmy” Savile and Cardinal George Pell

* The “Gaza incursion”, Boulder Egyptian firebombing and Benghazi.

* Banking and usury.

* Jesuits, Corsica, Napoleon Bonaparte and the Rothschilds.

* Vaccination, viruses and Big Pharma gate-keepers.

* Joseph Stalin, Mao tse Dung and Hong Kong democracy.

* The U.S.S. Liberty

_____________________

DoeNut Factory

Website:

https://www.doe-nut.com

YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/c/doenutfactory

Patreon:

https://www.patreon.com/doenut

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/doenutfactory

On Twitter:

https://x.com/TheRealDoenut

On Rumble:

https://rumble.com/c/DOENUT

On Odysee:

https://odysee.com/@DoeNut:2

_____________________

NinjaAlex420

On Twitter:

https://x.com/NinjaAlex420

On Rumble:

https://rumble.com/user/NinjaAlex420

On Odysee:

https://odysee.com/@NinjaAlex420:3

On BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gMvsGhlmmGCl

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

· Odysee (also LIVE):

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

· Rumble (also LIVE):

https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

· BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

· Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

· UGETube

https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

Resistance Rising on Telegram

https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram

https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

_____________________

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network

On Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16

On Odysee

https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4





On Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill





Bill’s email:

bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com

_____________________

All of John Paul’s links:

https://linktr.ee/johnpaulharkins

_____________________

Mr. Alex on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/alex.h.kuen