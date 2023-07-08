BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Insanity Of The Populace - Idolizing & Serving The CORPORATE Globalist Crime Syndicate That USURPS & DESTROYS Their MISERABLE Lives. Rather than to serve it, the people must OVERTHROW it!
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
258 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
93 views • 07/08/2023

Swarm of US military helicopters take over London for Joe Biden's travel.

RAF STATION NORTHOLT July 8, 2023

A fleet of US military helicopters, with a police escort, take to the skies of London to practice transporting President Joe Biden as 'Marine One' during a visit to meet with King Charles on Monday.

During this flight, the US Marine Corps used the callsign 'Night Hawk One (and two)' with the US Army using 'Night Hawk 3 - 8' for the CH-47 Chinooks. The police helicopter is a Eurocopter EC-145 with the National Police Air Service.

Corporate lackey and globalist puppet servant Joe Biden is expected to meet the other corporate lackey and globalist servant "King" Charles III to congratulate him on his "coronation", before flying to Lithuania for the NATO globalist terrorist organization summit.

Keywords
marine onenwonew world orderlondonpopulacecoronationglobalist crime syndicateglobalist corporationpuppet joe bidenpuppet king charlesglobalist theaterthe insanity of the populacemarine twonight hawk 1night hawk 2
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy