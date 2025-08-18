Wolves in the Pulpit and the Great Falling Away - 8 Trigger Points

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

Great Falling Away

VCAST covers eight topics centered around triggers for the great falling away primely driven by false prophets. The VCAST covers four pillars highlighting eight falling away triggers:

1. Defiling the Connection to God Agenda resulting in death and violence pushed by false prophets not leaning on God’s directive to heal.

2. The Great delusion that includes the Scofield Bible, Good Aliens, and Noahide Laws sanctioned by the Church

3. No Trump is not Cyrus pushed by False Prophets; he is bringing on the MOTB system on many fronts

4. Will the False Prophets that pushed the POKE, drive the flock to take man’s lying signs and wonders hooking up to Ai with BCI to cure blindness, dementia, depression etc?

I show a video of a women that stabs her boy friend being possessed by a black blob. Note, I cover a black blob dream I had years ago. We end the video with good news in the Word.

Sara Israel: https://bibledecode.substack.com/p/the-great-rebellion-against-god?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=pqnb1&triedRedirect=true



