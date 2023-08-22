But What If That One Lost Sheep Was You?-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-AUGUST 20 2023

We live in a hostile day and age, everywhere you look amongst the saved and lost, people seem angrier than they've ever been. People are willing to fight over just about anything and everything. But even in this late hour, as the spirit of Antichrist continues to rise, the Saviour is stilling tugging on men's hearts to go and look for little, lost sheep. We talk a lot about working to see lost people get saved, and we should, absolutely. But very little is said about working to reclaim and reconcile our saved brothers and sisters in Christ who have wandered away from the fold. What would Jesus do? He'd go get them. In the account of the good Samaritan, Jesus shows you a man who is beaten, robbed and left for dead. As he lay there, there comes upon him a priest, a Levite, and a man of Samaria despised by the Jews. The priest won't help, the Levite won't help, but the lowly Samarian not only helps, but gives sacrificially to see him made whole again. On this Sunday Service, I'd like to ask which one of these 3 men are you?

