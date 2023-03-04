BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
High blood pressure useful pregnancy advice
High blood pressure-hypertension is a very common and invisible problem that can damage your heart, brain, and kidneys, and cause heart attacks and stroke. This video shows the key steps you can take to maintain your health and keep your blood pressure in a normal range.

In pregnant women, high blood pressure may be a sign of pre-eclampsia and can also result in a baby being born too soon or too small. Measuring blood pressure may seem like a simple skill that any health provider should know how to do correctly, but there are many fine points that can improve the accuracy. This educational video covers what blood pressure numbers mean and demonstrates the fine points of checking blood pressure accurately.


Chronic brain and cardiac abnormalities in children and mothers with preeclampsia.

https://archive.ph/aIYBz

Chronic brain and hepatic abnormalities in mice offspring born to mothers with preeclampsia.

https://archive.ph/T6gUw

Hypertension in pregnancy guidelines, diagnosis and management:

https://archive.ph/bEdGx

https://web.archive.org/web/20230305005322/https://www.hey.nhs.uk/wp/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/heycg86.pdf

https://archive.ph/oY2CD

https://web.archive.org/web/20230305003500/https://action-on-pre-eclampsia.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/NICE_guidance_on-Pre-eclampsia_VB2020.pdf

https://web.archive.org/web/20221106141608/https://ranzcog.edu.au/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Guideline-for-the-Management-of-Hypertensive-Disorders-of-Pregnancy.pdf

https://archive.ph/c7J1m

https://web.archive.org/web/20230305010448/https://wisdom.nhs.wales/health-board-guidelines/cwm-taf-maternity-file/hypertensive-disorders-in-pregnancy-management-of-ctm-guideline-2020-pdf/

https://web.archive.org/web/20230305010829/http://dickyricky.com/Medicine/Papers/2019_09_21%20BMJ%20Diagnosis%20and%20management%20of%20hypertension%20in%20pregnancy%20summary%20of%20updated%20NICE%20guidance%20NG133.pdf

https://web.archive.org/web/20221021231430/https://www.iow.nhs.uk/Downloads/Maternity/SOPs%20and%20Guidelines/Eclampsia%20Pre-Eclampsia%20and%20severe%20Hypertension%20V1.pdf

https://web.archive.org/web/20221031233629/https://www.health.qld.gov.au/__data/assets/pdf_file/0034/139948/g-hdp.pdf

Keywords
brainpregnancypregnantheartadvicebloodhypertensionstrokepressureskillcheckrangekidneysmeasure
