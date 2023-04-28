España abril 2023 => vil ataque a la propiedad privada: se aprueba la Ley comunista de la Vivienda

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SE HA APROBADO LA LEY DE VIVIENDA DE PODEMOS, BILDU Y ERC APOYADA POR EL PSOE.
Podemos, partido comunista y Bildu, el brazo político de la banda terrorista ETA.
Cuando sangrientos terroristas dictan leyes lo mejor que puedes hacer es...
Irte de España
Extracto del video del canal de YouTube “Un abogado contra la Demagogia” https://youtu.be/3vF0fNbxHJs