"I have one piece of advice for the youth of America: Don't go to college."
"And if you absolutely have to go, don't go to an elite college. Because as recent events have shown, it just makes you stupid."
"If ignorance is a disease, Harvard is the Wuhan wet market."
"Elite schools should no longer be called elite. Just say expensive."
