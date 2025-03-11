Food Labels and Ingredient Safety

Did you know food labels don’t tell the whole story? Hidden processing chemicals, synthetic additives, and harmful oils like cottonseed oil can wreak havoc on your gut health and lead to issues like leaky gut.





Your health starts with what’s on your plate—choose wisely!





#FoodLabels #GutHealth #CleanEating #IngredientSafety #WholeFoods #LeakyGut #HealthyLiving #FoodTransparency #NutritionTips #WellnessJourney #BrightU





🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport