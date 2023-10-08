World Wide Vaccine Deaths, Statistics That Shows Deaths Occurred At The Time Or Soon After Vaccinations Are Received

So, you want statistics huh? I got your statistics right here.

Something to think about.... don't you think?



Dan Skorbach reports on a scientific study conducted on the correlation of when the Covid 19 vaccines were given and the deaths that occurred at the same time or soon after the vaccinations were given. The reports are mostly from the countries in the southern portion of the world but similar phenomena have been reported in countries in the northern portion of the world as well.

This report also reveals that no lives were saved by taking the Covid vaccines. But instead many millions of people died from the vaccines.

Please share this report with others.

Here's a link you can share to this video. ----> https://bit.ly/cv19-statistics





.