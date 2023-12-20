Create New Account
Tucker Would NOT Vote for a Trump-Haley Ticket
I am very much opposed to a Trump-Haley ticket. Wayne Allyn Root is very much opposed to a Trump-Haley ticket. Now, Tucker Carlson has come out against a Trump-Haley ticket.

This will hopefully put the final nail in the possibility of a NeoCon joining Trump in 2024.

donald trumpnikki haleyelection 2024trump-haley

