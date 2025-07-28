© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BGMCTV The City Gate Messianic Bible study YA'AKOV "James" PART 2
CHAPTER 1 SECTION 1 Greeting
CHAPTER 1 SECTION 2 Testing of Your Faith
CHAPTER 1 SECTION 3 Wisdom
CHAPTER 1 SECTION 4 perseveres through temptation!
CHAPTER 1 SECTION 5 every perfect gift is from above
CHAPTER 1 SECTION 6 So rid yourselves of all
CHAPTER 1 SECTION 7 Hearing and Doing the Word
CHAPTER 1 SECTION 8 The tongue
Jas 1:2 Regard it all as joy, my brothers, when you face various kinds of temptations;
Jas 1:3 for you know that the testing of your trust produces perseverance.
Jas 1:4 But let perseverance do its complete work; so that you may be complete and whole, lacking in nothing.