BGMCTV The City Gate Messianic Bible study YA'AKOV "James" PART 2
3 views • 1 month ago

BGMCTV The City Gate Messianic Bible study YA'AKOV "James" PART 2


CHAPTER 1 SECTION 1 Greeting

CHAPTER 1 SECTION 2 Testing of Your Faith

CHAPTER 1 SECTION 3 Wisdom

CHAPTER 1 SECTION 4 perseveres through temptation!

CHAPTER 1 SECTION 5 every perfect gift is from above

CHAPTER 1 SECTION 6 So rid yourselves of all

CHAPTER 1 SECTION 7 Hearing and Doing the Word

CHAPTER 1 SECTION 8 The tongue



Jas 1:2 Regard it all as joy, my brothers, when you face various kinds of temptations;

Jas 1:3 for you know that the testing of your trust produces perseverance.

Jas 1:4 But let perseverance do its complete work; so that you may be complete and whole, lacking in nothing.



WWW.YESHUATUBE.ORG


WWW.BGMCTV.ORG

politicsjesuschristianprophecyreligionyeshuamessianicstraight truth
