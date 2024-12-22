BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CTP Flat Earth Dave joins (20241225 S2EDecSpecial4) BTS/SP Video
40 views • 6 months ago

CTP S2EDecSpecial4 NOTES ( listen (Wed Dec 25 2024 and thereafter) at:

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/ )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2EDecSpecial4) Beliefs (not regarding Christmas) but Earth: Flat? Sphere?

See buzzsprout Transcript for fuller/extended Show Notes (inc. related links) and Transcript Bonus

FlatEarthDave joins to discuss (and brings charts and images, so may want watch this one on my JLenardDetroi (Bitchute, Brighteon, DailyMotion, Rumble) to see all that) - is Earth really the Big Blue Ball? Controversy as content: The Flat Earth is not just about the shape of the Earth. It's a gateway to discussion on trust in institutions, scientific methodology, and the nature of belief (in general) itself (this major Belief day).

politicsscienceconstitutionpodcastchristianearthusatheoryflatspheredonutjlenarddetroithallowflatearthdavechristitutionalist
