"SACRIFICING LIBERTY" The Movie. Israel attacks USS Liberty, killing many American sailors.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel deliberately attacks American NAVY ship killing over 100 sailors wounding many others. The blood thirsty jews even strafed the wounded in life rafts with 50 caliber machine guns. The incident was covered up at the highest levels, till this day, the guilty have not been punished. There hasn't been any justice.