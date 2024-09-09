U.S. Further Angers the Russia Bear 09/09/2024

Russia have warned again and again that the U.S. and its NATO allies have crossed the threshold limits they set for themselves, with respect to weaponry they’ve supplied to Ukraine. Putin also warns Washington that they are “Playing with Fire” as Biden-Harris openly courting World War III with Russia.

00:00 - Satellite Phone Store

03:06 - Ukraine Defense Contact Group

10:28 - World War III with Russia

14:22 - BRICS’ Major Strike Against Dollar

18:03 - BRICS to Replace SWIFT

19:19 - Prophecy Club Gold

20:45 - Jospeh’s Kitchen

22:23 - Stan’s Books





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support