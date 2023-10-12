BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russian Revolution - Rise of Communism
GoneDark
GoneDark
257 followers
57 views • 10/12/2023

Revolutions are often used to usher in the Elite Agenda via Problem, Reaction, and Solution methods.

The Russian Revolution replaced a Ruling Family with an oppressive Communist Red State.  Lenin hated Russians, lived in New York, and later hid out in Switzerland under the Rothschild wings.  He was a tool used in their revenge against Vladimar "The Great" who chased out Satanic Khazars (a.k.a. Ashkenazi and Sepphartic Tribes) from Khazaria (now Ukraine).  History repeats and Ukraine is the battlefield for this long-term struggle again.

Keywords
russiasocietycommunismrevolutionlifeculture
