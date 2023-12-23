Create New Account
INVASION USA?
LetsBoGrandon
Published 2 months ago

Ya know, I made this video a few days ago but didn't publish it becuz I thought it may be a bit too much for most but, we'll, reality is frightening it would appear. We got issues folks. It's that time guys/ladies... The military aged males that are crossing now have high probability of possibly being used against Americans in the future. I mean, it has to be considered at this point that, that's EXACTLY what's happening. I mean, what other explanation is even possible for why they're being let in and why they're being given a ride the whole way... Soldiers. Invasion. Time to talk folks. Hit meeeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
survivalusaprepare

