Reincarnation

You are not somebody with a soul ... you're an immortal soul in temporary possession of mortal body that you use to learn the lessons you need to learn to advance to higher dimensions ... when the mortal body dies the immortal soul will reincarnate into another body to continue the learning process until it's satisfied it has learned what it needed to learn and will then move on to it's next lesson ... this is the story of 2 souls sharing a lesson ...