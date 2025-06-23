Tehran subjected to massive airstrikes by the IAF immediately after an Iranian missile salvo was launched at Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
More footage from Tehran.
Power outages are reported in the northern part of the city, and some areas of the city are covered in smoke.
Tehran and its environs were subjected to massive airstrikes by the Israeli Air Force immediately after an Iranian missile salvo was launched at Israel.
Thumbnail image used: Today's footage was taken in the area of the IRGC headquarters in Tehran.